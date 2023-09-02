Prudential PLC Sells 141 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,051,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,527,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,912. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

