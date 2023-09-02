Prudential PLC Sells 331 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $435.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.45 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $421.73 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

