Prudential PLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.44.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

