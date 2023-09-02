Prudential PLC Sells 49,700 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 350,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. 391,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,558. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.