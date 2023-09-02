Prudential PLC Sells 49,700 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 350,556 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. 391,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,558. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.
iShares Global Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
