Prudential PLC Sells 795 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $137.33 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

