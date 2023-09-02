Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,114.89. 197,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,107. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,951.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,717.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.