Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $59.24. 1,995,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

