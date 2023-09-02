Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.47 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,912. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

