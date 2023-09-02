Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.83 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,852. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

