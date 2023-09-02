Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.65 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of SPS Commerce worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,039. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.