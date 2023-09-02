Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $8.61 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Natera by 57.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,689,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,728. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Up 6.5 %
NTRA stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,519. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.18.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
