Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $8.61 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Natera by 57.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,689,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,728. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 6.5 %

NTRA stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,519. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.