Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 45 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $541.39. 214,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,507. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.09. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.