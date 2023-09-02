Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,332 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.02. 657,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.