Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 19,130 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. 4,238,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,769. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

