Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,119 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $209.96. 1,583,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,296. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

