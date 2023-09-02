Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 390 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.30. 724,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,228. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.