Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.