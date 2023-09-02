Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $275.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $343.47.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

