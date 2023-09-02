Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $275.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $343.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.31.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.