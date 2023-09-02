Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:NVQ Free Report ) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.64% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

