Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Qualys worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $155.99 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,961. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.