QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $140,076.97 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $140,076.97 and approximately $2,378.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,799.80 or 1.00050020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119363 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,029.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.