Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

