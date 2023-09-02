RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

