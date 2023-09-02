Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,519. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.36%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

