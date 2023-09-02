ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $375.63

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $375.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00248170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.