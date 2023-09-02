Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $17,971.80 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.63 or 1.00047913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00139693 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,370.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

