Robert W. Baird Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $68.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.86.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

