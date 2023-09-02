Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $317.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $290.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.00.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $314.05 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 795.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.