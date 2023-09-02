Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCCI

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.