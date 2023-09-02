Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.40.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $32.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 704,677 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 799,384 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,582 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 328,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

