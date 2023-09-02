Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) PT Lowered to GBX 365 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($4.60) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.33.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

