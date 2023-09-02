Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

