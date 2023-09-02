Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

