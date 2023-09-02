Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.82 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

IOT opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

