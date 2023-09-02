Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $8.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.76.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NIO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

