Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SEA worth $41,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 7,032,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.