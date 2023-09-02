SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,350 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $69,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,916,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,335 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 628,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

