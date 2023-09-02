SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,950 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Frontline Stock Down 0.8 %

Frontline stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.31%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

