SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,595,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,190,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

