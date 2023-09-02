SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 130.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

