SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

