SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 211.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

