SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHS opened at $7.80 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

