SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altimmune worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Altimmune by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Altimmune by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,239,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 257,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $2.65 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

