SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $73.85 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

