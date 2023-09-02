SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.81.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

