SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

