Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

