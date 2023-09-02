Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $55,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

